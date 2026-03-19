Two arrested after Chandigarh property dealer murder

Two shooters involved in the Chandigarh property dealer murder have been apprehended in Haryana after a dramatic shootout with police, bringing a swift resolution to the high-profile case.

Key Points Two shooters have been arrested in connection with the murder of a property dealer in Chandigarh.

The arrest followed a shootout between the suspects and a Punjab Police team in Kaithal, Haryana.

The accused, Rajan alias Piyush Pehalwan and Pritam Shah, sustained bullet injuries during the exchange of fire.

Police recovered three weapons and a motorcycle from the suspects.

Gangster Lucky Patial claimed responsibility for the murder, alleging the victim provided information to rival gangs.

Two shooters involved in the murder of a property dealer here were nabbed following an exchange of fire with a Punjab Police team in Haryana's Kaithal on Thursday, officials said.

The property dealer, Charanpreet Singh (31), a resident of the Mullanpur area in Mohali district, was shot dead in Sector 9 in Chandigarh on Wednesday. The shooters fled after the crime.

Based on human and technical intelligence, the team of Punjab Police's Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) traced the accused -- Rajan alias Piyush Pehalwan, a resident of Ferozepur, and Pritam Shah, a resident of Nawanshahr -- to Kaithal, an official said.

When the team tried to nab the accused, they opened fire at the police personnel. The AGTF team retaliated and the two accused sustained bullet injuries. They were taken to the hospital, the official said.

Police recovered three weapons and a motorcycle from the accused.

Details of the Shooting

Singh was shot dead in an upscale market of Chandigarh when he had gone to a gym.

When Singh was exiting the parking area in his SUV, one of the assailants opened fire at him. After being shot, Charanpreet tried to escape by opening the door of his SUV, but the assailant came to his side and again fired at him from a close range, according to police.

Gangster Claims Responsibility

Later, an unverified post appeared on social media in which gangster Lucky Patial claimed responsibility for the murder and accused Singh of passing information about the gang to its rivals.