HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Two arrested after Chandigarh property dealer murder

Two arrested after Chandigarh property dealer murder

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article

March 19, 2026 16:28 IST

x

Two shooters involved in the Chandigarh property dealer murder have been apprehended in Haryana after a dramatic shootout with police, bringing a swift resolution to the high-profile case.

Key Points

  • Two shooters have been arrested in connection with the murder of a property dealer in Chandigarh.
  • The arrest followed a shootout between the suspects and a Punjab Police team in Kaithal, Haryana.
  • The accused, Rajan alias Piyush Pehalwan and Pritam Shah, sustained bullet injuries during the exchange of fire.
  • Police recovered three weapons and a motorcycle from the suspects.
  • Gangster Lucky Patial claimed responsibility for the murder, alleging the victim provided information to rival gangs.

Two shooters involved in the murder of a property dealer here were nabbed following an exchange of fire with a Punjab Police team in Haryana's Kaithal on Thursday, officials said.

The property dealer, Charanpreet Singh (31), a resident of the Mullanpur area in Mohali district, was shot dead in Sector 9 in Chandigarh on Wednesday. The shooters fled after the crime.

 

Based on human and technical intelligence, the team of Punjab Police's Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) traced the accused -- Rajan alias Piyush Pehalwan, a resident of Ferozepur, and Pritam Shah, a resident of Nawanshahr -- to Kaithal, an official said.

When the team tried to nab the accused, they opened fire at the police personnel. The AGTF team retaliated and the two accused sustained bullet injuries. They were taken to the hospital, the official said.

Police recovered three weapons and a motorcycle from the accused.

Details of the Shooting

Singh was shot dead in an upscale market of Chandigarh when he had gone to a gym.

When Singh was exiting the parking area in his SUV, one of the assailants opened fire at him. After being shot, Charanpreet tried to escape by opening the door of his SUV, but the assailant came to his side and again fired at him from a close range, according to police.

Gangster Claims Responsibility

Later, an unverified post appeared on social media in which gangster Lucky Patial claimed responsibility for the murder and accused Singh of passing information about the gang to its rivals.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Two arrested after shootout in Delhi businessman murder case
Two arrested after shootout in Delhi businessman murder case
Two Arrested After Gunfight in Delhi Businessman Murder Case
Two Arrested After Gunfight in Delhi Businessman Murder Case
Two Arrested After Gunfight in Delhi Businessman Murder Case
Two Arrested After Gunfight in Delhi Businessman Murder Case
Two shooters among 3 held in Chandigarh for Karni Sena chief's murder
Two shooters among 3 held in Chandigarh for Karni Sena chief's murder
2 shooters arrested from Goa for INLD leader's murder
2 shooters arrested from Goa for INLD leader's murder

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Gudi Padwa: 6 Rituals And Customs

webstory image 2

Our Stamps Tell India's Story: 21 Old Beauties

webstory image 3

Spice It Up! 11 Chutney Recipes

VIDEOS

Devotees offer prayers at Golghar Kali Mandir on First day of Chaitra Navratri2:26

Devotees offer prayers at Golghar Kali Mandir on First...

Parineeti Chopra Stuns with Bold, Fierce Poses0:35

Parineeti Chopra Stuns with Bold, Fierce Poses

'We were always with Iran', Former RAW Chief Amarjit Singh Dulat0:38

'We were always with Iran', Former RAW Chief Amarjit...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO