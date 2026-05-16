Man Shot Dead In Haryana's Jhajjar; Police Suspect Old Enmity

A man was fatally shot in Jhajjar, Haryana, with police investigating whether a long-standing feud led to the deadly attack.

Key Points Hitesh was shot dead in Subana village, Jhajjar, Haryana by unidentified assailants.

The assailants fired approximately 20 bullets into the victim while he was sitting in his car.

Police suspect an old enmity to be the motive behind the Jhajjar murder.

A special team has been formed to investigate the crime and arrest the accused in Haryana.

CCTV footage is being examined as part of the ongoing investigation into the Jhajjar shooting.

A man was shot dead by three to four unidentified assailants in Haryana's Jhajjar, with police suspecting an old enmity to be the reason behind the murder, officials said on Saturday.

Details of the Jhajjar Shooting

The killing of Hitesh took place on Friday night in Subana village when the assailants pumped around 20 bullets into the victim while he was sitting in his car, they said.

The assailants arrived in a car, parked their vehicle near the victim's vehicle and opened fire at Hitesh.

After initially returning to their car, one of the assailants again stepped out and fired more bullets at the victim, the police said.

Investigation Underway

A purported video of the incident has also surfaced online.

Hitesh died on the spot, they added.

A team has been formed to trace and arrest the accused, and CCTV footage is being examined, the police said, adding that a case has been registered at the Machhroli police station.