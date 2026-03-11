Man Killed at Wedding Over Old Dispute in Baghpat

A man was fatally shot at a wedding in Baghpat, India, due to an ongoing dispute, prompting a police investigation and the arrest of one suspect.

Key Points A 42-year-old man was fatally shot at a wedding in Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh.

The shooting is believed to be the result of a long-standing dispute between the victim and the alleged assailants.

One suspect has been apprehended at the wedding venue, while another remains at large.

Police are investigating the incident and pursuing the remaining suspects involved in the Baghpat wedding shooting.

The victim was the husband of a former village head, adding a layer of complexity to the ongoing investigation.

A 42-year-old man was shot dead allegedly by two youngsters at a wedding venue here, police said on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Vivek alias Vicky, a resident of Shamli district, and husband of the former village head, Superintendent of Police Suraj Kumar Rai said, adding that one of the accused has been arrested from the wedding venue.

The incident took place around 1 am on late Tuesday night in Doghat town when two youngsters allegedly opened fire at Vicky, the SP said.

Preliminary inquiry revealed that the assailants, who are also residents of the victim's village, allegedly carried out the attack due to an old dispute, he said.

Police said the former village head, Babli, along with her husband, had come to attend the wedding in Doghat. Around 1 am, while they were in the parking area of a farmhouse, two youngsters suddenly opened fire at Vivek.

He suffered serious injuries and died on the spot, police said, adding that the farmhouse owner, Sunil Panwar, informed the police about the incident.

One of the assailants was caught by people present at the venue while he was trying to flee and was handed over to the police, while the other accused managed to escape, police said.

Additional Superintendent of Police Praveen Kumar said, acting on Babli's complaint, a case is being registered against four persons.

The police have sent the body for post-mortem, and efforts are underway to arrest the remaining accused, he said.