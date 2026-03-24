Old Enmity Leads to Fatal Shooting in UP Village

A 26-year-old man was shot dead in Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh, allegedly due to a long-standing feud, prompting a police investigation and manhunt for the suspects.

Key Points A 26-year-old man was fatally shot in Muzaffarnagar due to a long-standing feud.

Police have launched an investigation into the Muzaffarnagar shooting and are searching for three suspects.

The victim, Akshay, was attacked while returning home from his fields in Shadra Banger village.

An old enmity is the suspected motive behind the deadly shooting in Uttar Pradesh.

A 26-year-old man was allegedly shot dead by three people over an old enmity in Shadra Banger village here, police said on Tuesday.

Senior Superintendent of Police Sanjay Kumar said the victim, identified as Akshay, was attacked on Monday evening while returning home from his fields.

"On receiving information, police rushed to the spot and the body has been sent for post-mortem. Investigation is underway," he said.

Based on a complaint lodged by the deceased's family, a case of murder has been registered against three accused 'Â Manoj Kumar, Yuvak and Bharat 'Â who are currently absconding.

According to the complaint, the accused intercepted Akshay on his way back from the fields and opened fire on him, leading to his death on the spot.

The police said prime facie it appears that the incident took place because of an old enmity between Akshay and one of the accused. However a detailed investigation is underway to ascertain facts.

Investigation Underway

The SSP said three police teams have been formed to arrest the accused, and efforts are underway to trace them.