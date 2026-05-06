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Noida Man Killed By Neighbour Over Waste Burning Row

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 06, 2026 16:08 IST

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A man was fatally shot in Noida after a heated argument with his neighbour regarding the burning of drain waste, leading to a police encounter and arrest.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • A 25-year-old man was allegedly murdered in Noida following a dispute with his neighbour over burning drain waste.
  • The accused, Mangesh, allegedly shot the victim, Sajan Bhati, who later died in hospital.
  • Police arrested Mangesh after an encounter in which he was injured.
  • A country-made pistol and live cartridges were recovered from the accused.
  • One other suspect is absconding, and police are continuing their investigation.

A 25-year-old man was allegedly shot dead by his neighbour following a dispute over burning of drain waste in Greater Noida's Sakipur village, police said on Wednesday.

The main accused was arrested after an encounter, they added.

 

The incident took place late Tuesday night when the victim, identified as Sajan Bhati, was attacked near his house. The accused allegedly opened fire on him, causing critical injuries. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Noida Police Investigate Waste Burning Murder

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Noida) Shailendra Kumar Singh said, "The accused, Mangesh (31), killed Bhati in the intervening night of Tuesday-Wednesday, following a dispute over the burning of drain waste in front of the victim's house. A police complaint was received at Surajpur Police Station regarding the murder."

He said police teams were formed to nab the accused, and during checking near the Moser Baer roundabout, the suspect was intercepted.

"When police tried to stop him, he opened fire. In self-defence, the police retaliated, in which the accused sustained injuries and was apprehended," the officer said.

Accused Arrested After Police Encounter

Police recovered a country-made pistol, two live cartridges and a car from his possession, he added.

According to the police, the two accused were travelling in the car at the time of the encounter, and one of them managed to escape. Efforts are underway to arrest the absconding accused.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Surajpur Police Station in Gautam Buddh Nagar, and further investigation is in progress, the police said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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