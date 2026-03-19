Delhi man killed by neighbour in garbage row

A fatal stabbing in Delhi's Model Town area occurred after a heated argument between neighbours over garbage disposal, resulting in the death of a 24-year-old man.

Photograph: ANI on X

Key Points A 24-year-old man in Delhi was fatally stabbed by his 18-year-old neighbour following an argument over garbage disposal in their building's staircase.

The victim, Sumit, sustained multiple stab wounds and was declared dead at Hindu Rao Hospital.

The altercation escalated when the accused, Suraj, allegedly retrieved a knife and stabbed Sumit in the back.

The victim's brother, Amit Kumar, witnessed the incident and was injured while attempting to intervene.

Police have arrested Suraj and initiated legal proceedings.

A 24-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death by his neighbour over garbage in north Delhi's Model Town area, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place late Wednesday night during a fight over garbage being dumped in a staircase.

The police got a call at 11.08 pm, and a team was rushed to the spot.

Upon arrival, the police found the victim, Sumit, a resident of the same building, with multiple stab injuries. He was taken to Hindu Rao Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Investigation Details

Preliminary investigations revealed that Sumit had a fight with his 18-year-old neighbour Suraj over garbage being thrown in the staircase of the building.

"During the altercation, the accused allegedly went to his room, brought a knife and stabbed Sumit multiple times in the back," a police officer said.

The victim's brother, Amit Kumar, who witnessed the incident and was injured while trying to intervene, was the one who called the police.

Suraj was arrested and booked, the officer said.