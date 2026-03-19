HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Delhi man killed by neighbour in garbage row

Delhi man killed by neighbour in garbage row

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

March 19, 2026 17:12 IST

A fatal stabbing in Delhi's Model Town area occurred after a heated argument between neighbours over garbage disposal, resulting in the death of a 24-year-old man.

Photograph: ANI on X

Photograph: ANI on X

Key Points

  • A 24-year-old man in Delhi was fatally stabbed by his 18-year-old neighbour following an argument over garbage disposal in their building's staircase.
  • The victim, Sumit, sustained multiple stab wounds and was declared dead at Hindu Rao Hospital.
  • The altercation escalated when the accused, Suraj, allegedly retrieved a knife and stabbed Sumit in the back.
  • The victim's brother, Amit Kumar, witnessed the incident and was injured while attempting to intervene.
  • Police have arrested Suraj and initiated legal proceedings.

A 24-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death by his neighbour over garbage in north Delhi's Model Town area, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place late Wednesday night during a fight over garbage being dumped in a staircase.

 

The police got a call at 11.08 pm, and a team was rushed to the spot.

Upon arrival, the police found the victim, Sumit, a resident of the same building, with multiple stab injuries. He was taken to Hindu Rao Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Investigation Details

Preliminary investigations revealed that Sumit had a fight with his 18-year-old neighbour Suraj over garbage being thrown in the staircase of the building.

"During the altercation, the accused allegedly went to his room, brought a knife and stabbed Sumit multiple times in the back," a police officer said.

The victim's brother, Amit Kumar, who witnessed the incident and was injured while trying to intervene, was the one who called the police.

Suraj was arrested and booked, the officer said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Delhi man killed in scissors attack after monetary argument
Delhi man killed in scissors attack after monetary argument
Delhi Man Arrested After Deadly Scissors Attack Over Debt
Delhi Man Arrested After Deadly Scissors Attack Over Debt
Youth stabbed in Delhi, paramilitary deployed in area
Youth stabbed in Delhi, paramilitary deployed in area
Delhi man fatally stabbed after refusing money demand
Delhi man fatally stabbed after refusing money demand
Argument turns fatal: Man dies after Wazirpur assault
Argument turns fatal: Man dies after Wazirpur assault

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Gudi Padwa: 6 Rituals And Customs

webstory image 2

Our Stamps Tell India's Story: 21 Old Beauties

webstory image 3

Spice It Up! 11 Chutney Recipes

VIDEOS

She's Back! Preity Zinta's Gorgeous Look Breaks the Internet0:51

She's Back! Preity Zinta's Gorgeous Look Breaks the Internet

Heavy Snow Hits Bandipora, Major Roads Closed Amid Disruption0:39

Heavy Snow Hits Bandipora, Major Roads Closed Amid...

Candid Moments! Gurmeet-Debina Interact Warmly with Paps0:40

Candid Moments! Gurmeet-Debina Interact Warmly with Paps

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO