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Parking Row Turns Deadly: Delhi Trader Shot Dead

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 21, 2026 17:34 IST

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A deadly parking dispute in Delhi resulted in the fatal shooting of a cloth trader, leading to the arrest of the main suspect and two associates.

Photograph: Amit Sharma/ANI Photo

Photograph: Amit Sharma/ANI Photo

Key Points

  • A cloth trader in Delhi was fatally shot following an argument over parking.
  • The main accused, Gaurav Sharma, allegedly shot the victim after a heated dispute.
  • Police have arrested Gaurav Sharma and two associates, including his stepson.
  • The incident occurred in the Preet Vihar area of East Delhi.
  • The dispute reportedly stemmed from ongoing issues regarding parking arrangements.

Police on Tuesday said they arrested two people, including the main accused's stepson, in the shooting of a 34-year-old cloth trader over a parking dispute here.

Pankaj Nayyar was allegedly shot dead by his tenant following a heated argument over parking a Toyota Fortuner and a BMW outside their residential building in East Delhi's Preet Vihar area on Monday.

 

He said the main accused, Gaurav Sharma (42), a Preet Vihar resident who fired at the deceased, was arrested soon after the incident.

"The team arrested his associates Sunil Sharma (41) and his stepson Siddharth on Tuesday morning. Further investigation is underway," police said.

Police Investigation and Arrests

Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Rajeev Kumar said, "The teams carried out intensive CCTV analysis, technical surveillance, and field enquiries. Footage from cameras installed in and around the crime scene was examined, and local intelligence was developed to identify the absconding suspects."

Police received two PCR calls around 2:22 am and 2:26 am regarding a quarrel and firing.

The dispute arose between two brothers, Pankaj and Paras Nayyar, on one side and Gaurav and his associates, on the other.

The argument escalated, and Gaurav allegedly fired multiple rounds.

One bullet struck Pankaj in the chest, critically injuring him.

Doctors declared him dead after he was rushed to a private hospital in Nirman Vihar.

Paras also sustained minor injuries and was taken to Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital.

Police said he was released after receiving first aid.

Details of the Incident

Police said Gaurav fled the scene after the incident along with his associates, Sunil and his stepson. He was later tracked and arrested in Model Town.

Preliminary investigation suggests the dispute had been ongoing over parking arrangements.

The Delhi police are investigating the shooting as a case of murder stemming from a parking dispute. Such cases are typically investigated by local police, who gather evidence, interview witnesses, and file charges in court. The accused will then face trial under the Indian Penal Code.
Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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