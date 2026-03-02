Two Arrested After Daylight Firing in Himachal's Solan

Police in Himachal Pradesh have arrested two individuals following a daylight shooting in Solan district, launching an investigation to apprehend all suspects involved in the crime.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Two individuals have been arrested in connection with a daylight shooting in Solan district, Himachal Pradesh.

The victim, Balwinder alias Ballu, was injured in the shooting and is currently receiving treatment in Chandigarh.

Police formed special teams and used CCTV footage to identify and apprehend the suspects.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Lalit Kumar and David Thakur, both residents of Makhanumaajra.

The investigation is ongoing, with police searching for other suspects involved in the Solan shooting incident.

Two persons have been arrested in connection with the daylight firing that took place in the Makhanumaajra area of Himachal's Solan district, police said on Monday.

They said assailants in a car opened fire on Balwinder alias Ballu, a local resident, and injured him on Saturday.

He was with his companions on the Makhanumaajra main road.

Balwinder was immediately rushed to the Baddi community health centre from where he was referred to PGI, Chandigarh. The injured youth is currently undergoing treatment.

Police Investigation and Arrests

SP Vinod Dhiman constituted five special police teams after the incident, according to police. Footage from nearby CCTV cameras was scanned, and the accused were apprehended after raiding potential hideouts.

Dhiman said the accused have been identified as Lalit Kumar and David Thakur, both residents of Makhanumaajra.

Both suspects have been found to be involved in the incident, he said, adding that the search for the other main suspects is underway.