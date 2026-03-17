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Home  » News » Himachal Pradesh Shooting: Youth Injured in Solan District

Himachal Pradesh Shooting: Youth Injured in Solan District

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

March 17, 2026 19:12 IST

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A youth in Solan, Himachal Pradesh, sustained serious injuries after being shot, prompting a police investigation and a search for the suspect in this Himachal Pradesh shooting.

Key Points

  • A youth named Amir Khan was shot and seriously injured in Solan district, Himachal Pradesh.
  • The victim was struck in the right arm and abdomen and referred to PGI Chandigarh for advanced medical care.
  • Police are investigating the shooting and actively searching for the absconding suspect in the Solan attack.
  • The injured youth's mother claims the attack was due to enmity and is urging police to arrest the accused.

A youth sustained serious injuries after an unidentified person opened fire at him in broad daylight in Himachal's Solan district on Tuesday, police said.

The injured person, identified as Amir Khan, a resident of Ward Number 2 in Nalagarh, was immediately rushed to the Nalagarh hospital by his family members and was subsequently referred to PGI Chandigarh for advanced medical care.

 

The bullet struck Khan's right arm while some pellets penetrated his abdomen. A doctor said a case involving a gunshot injury was brought to the hospital and the patient was immediately referred due to the severity of his condition.

The injured youth's mother said her son was attacked due to enmity and urged the police to arrest the accused.

Superintendent of Police, Baddi, Vinod Dhiman, said the case is being investigated and the police are actively searching for the absconding accused.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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