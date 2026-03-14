HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Man Axed to Death in Bilaspur Following Argument

Man Axed to Death in Bilaspur Following Argument

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

March 14, 2026 17:27 IST

A sheep herder in Bilaspur, Himachal Pradesh, was brutally murdered with an axe following a financial dispute with his helper, who is now on the run as police investigate.

Key Points

  • A sheep herder in Bilaspur, Himachal Pradesh, was allegedly murdered by his helper after a heated argument over a financial transaction.
  • The accused used an axe to kill the victim while he was sleeping and subsequently fled the scene.
  • Police have launched a manhunt to apprehend the suspect, who has been identified.
  • The incident has created an atmosphere of fear in the Guga Malhot area of Bilaspur district.

A sheep herder was axed to death allegedly by his helper in the Guga Malhot area of the Bilaspur district, police said on Saturday.

The accused killed the victim by repeatedly striking his neck with an axe on Friday night, they said, adding that he fled the spot afterwards and remains absconding.

 

The killing has led to an atmosphere of fear in the area.

The deceased was reportedly a 45-year-old man, a native of the Kullu district. He had been camping temporarily in the forests of Malhot since December, accompanied by his two helpers.

Details of the Dispute and Murder

A heated argument erupted between the sheep herder and one of his helpers, a resident of Palampur in Kangra district, over a financial transaction. The name of the accused has not been disclosed yet.

According to police, driven by a grudge over the argument, the accused attacked the sleeping sheep herder with an axe at night and struck multiple blows, killing him instantly. He fled through the forest subsequently.

The other helper present at the scene alerted police. Upon receiving the information, a team from the Shah Talai police station arrived at the spot and inspected the crime scene, police said.

A forensic team was also called, which collected crucial clues from the site, they said.

The body of the deceased was sent to AIIMS Bilaspur for a post-mortem examination.

Police Investigation Underway

Bilapsur SP Sandeep Dhawal said police have registered a case of murder. The accused has been identified and special police teams are currently conducting raids at potential hideouts to arrest the accused, he added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Man suspected to be cattle thief beaten to death in Haryana
Man suspected to be cattle thief beaten to death in Haryana
Man Allegedly Murders Parents, Grandmother and Sister Over Money Dispute
Man Allegedly Murders Parents, Grandmother and Sister Over Money Dispute
Man Killed in Jharkhand Goat Poisoning Dispute
Man Killed in Jharkhand Goat Poisoning Dispute
Man who attacked Bulandshahr cop with axe held
Man who attacked Bulandshahr cop with axe held
Rajasthan shocker: Man crushed to death by tractor in clash over land
Rajasthan shocker: Man crushed to death by tractor in clash over land

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10-Min Probiotic Recipe: Bhaat Kanji

webstory image 2

Ramzan Feasting: 12 More Heavenly Street Foods

webstory image 3

9 Beautiful Historic Mosques Of India

VIDEOS

Rakul Preet & Jackky Bhagnani Serve Couple Goals in Stylish Appearance!1:01

Rakul Preet & Jackky Bhagnani Serve Couple Goals in...

Urfi Javed Stuns Fans in Deep-Neck Brown Fitted Outfit0:55

Urfi Javed Stuns Fans in Deep-Neck Brown Fitted Outfit

Stunning Style! Avneet Kaur Shines in Bandra1:01

Stunning Style! Avneet Kaur Shines in Bandra

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO