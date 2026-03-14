Man Axed to Death in Bilaspur Following Argument

A sheep herder in Bilaspur, Himachal Pradesh, was brutally murdered with an axe following a financial dispute with his helper, who is now on the run as police investigate.

Key Points A sheep herder in Bilaspur, Himachal Pradesh, was allegedly murdered by his helper after a heated argument over a financial transaction.

The accused used an axe to kill the victim while he was sleeping and subsequently fled the scene.

Police have launched a manhunt to apprehend the suspect, who has been identified.

The incident has created an atmosphere of fear in the Guga Malhot area of Bilaspur district.

A sheep herder was axed to death allegedly by his helper in the Guga Malhot area of the Bilaspur district, police said on Saturday.

The accused killed the victim by repeatedly striking his neck with an axe on Friday night, they said, adding that he fled the spot afterwards and remains absconding.

The killing has led to an atmosphere of fear in the area.

The deceased was reportedly a 45-year-old man, a native of the Kullu district. He had been camping temporarily in the forests of Malhot since December, accompanied by his two helpers.

Details of the Dispute and Murder

A heated argument erupted between the sheep herder and one of his helpers, a resident of Palampur in Kangra district, over a financial transaction. The name of the accused has not been disclosed yet.

According to police, driven by a grudge over the argument, the accused attacked the sleeping sheep herder with an axe at night and struck multiple blows, killing him instantly. He fled through the forest subsequently.

The other helper present at the scene alerted police. Upon receiving the information, a team from the Shah Talai police station arrived at the spot and inspected the crime scene, police said.

A forensic team was also called, which collected crucial clues from the site, they said.

The body of the deceased was sent to AIIMS Bilaspur for a post-mortem examination.

Police Investigation Underway

Bilapsur SP Sandeep Dhawal said police have registered a case of murder. The accused has been identified and special police teams are currently conducting raids at potential hideouts to arrest the accused, he added.