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Thane Man Opens Fire on Youth Amidst Ongoing Feud

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

March 27, 2026 21:48 IST

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A shooting in Thane, India, stemming from a long-standing feud, has prompted a police manhunt after a man allegedly opened fire on a youth, who fortunately escaped unharmed.

Key Points

  • A man in Thane allegedly shot at a youth due to a pre-existing dispute.
  • The victim, Inzamam, escaped the shooting uninjured.
  • The incident occurred near a petrol pump on the Eastern Express Highway in Thane.
  • Police have charged the accused, Jabiullah Shafikurrehman Khan, with attempted murder and offences under the Arms Act.
  • Authorities are currently searching for Khan, who fled the scene after the shooting.

A man allegedly opened fire at a youth in Panchpakhadi area of Thane city in the early hours of Friday and fled, a police official said.

Accused Jabiullah Shafikurrehman Khan (37) shot at Inzamam, who escaped unhurt, due to some old enmity, the Naupada police station official added.

 

"The incident took place at 12:45am near a petrol pump in Haripath area on the Eastern Express Highway. Khan fired two rounds when Inzamam was on a two-wheeler with a woman friend. Khan and Inzamam are residents of Hazuri area and have been embroiled in an old dispute," the official said.

Legal Proceedings and Investigation

Khan has been charged under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Arms Act for attempt to murder and other offences, he said.

All efforts are underway to nab Khan, the official said.

While police had earlier said Khan has previous cases against his name, officials later clarified he did not have a prior criminal record.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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