Thane History Sheeter Shoots at Youth Amidst Ongoing Feud

A history sheeter in Thane is on the run after allegedly opening fire on a youth over an old dispute, prompting a police investigation into the attempted murder.

Key Points A history sheeter in Thane allegedly opened fire on a youth due to a long-standing dispute.

The incident occurred in the Panchpakhadi area of Thane city.

The victim, Inzamam, escaped unhurt during the shooting.

Police have launched a manhunt for the accused, Jabiullah Shafikurrehman Khan.

Khan faces charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Arms Act for attempted murder.

A history sheeter allegedly opened fire at a youth in Panchpakhadi area of Thane city in the early hours of Friday and fled, a police official said.

Accused Jabiullah Shafikurrehman Khan (37) shot at Inzamam, who escaped unhurt, due to some old enmity, the Naupada police station official added.

"The incident took place at 12:45am near a petrol pump in Haripath area on the Eastern Express Highway. Khan fired two rounds when Inzamam was on a two-wheeler with a woman friend. Khan and Inzamam are residents of Hazuri area and have been embroiled in an old dispute," the official said.

Legal Repercussions and Ongoing Investigation

Khan, who has several cases against his name, has been charged under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Arms Act for attempt to murder and other offences, he said.

All efforts are underway to nab Khan, the official said.