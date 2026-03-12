Water Dispute Turns Deadly: Man Bludgeoned to Death in Thane

A deadly water dispute in Thane, Maharashtra, led to a man's alleged murder by his neighbour, highlighting the critical issue of water access and conflict.

Key Points A man in Thane was allegedly bludgeoned to death by his neighbour after a dispute over water collection.

The incident occurred in Dombivli, Thane, stemming from a previous quarrel over access to a common water tap.

The accused allegedly struck the victim on the head with an iron rod, resulting in his death.

Police have arrested the accused, and an investigation into the murder is currently underway.

A 34-year-old man was allegedly bludgeoned to death by his neighbour following a dispute over fetching water from a common tap in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Thursday.

The murder was committed around 11 pm on March 10 in a slum colony in the Dombivli area, an official said.

The victim, Umesh Waghe, and the 28-year-old accused Akshay Jadhav had been at loggerheads over a previous quarrel regarding the collection of water from a local tap.

The dispute escalated on Tuesday night when Jadhav allegedly struck his Waghe, a security guard, on the head with an iron rod, killing him on the spot.

Investigation and Arrest

Jadhav has been arrested and a probe is underway, said the official from the Vishnu Nagar police station.