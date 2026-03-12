Water Dispute Turns Deadly: Man Bludgeoned to Death in Thane

A deadly water dispute in Thane, Maharashtra, led to a man's alleged murder by his neighbour, highlighting the critical issue of water access and conflict.
Key Points
- A man in Thane was allegedly bludgeoned to death by his neighbour after a dispute over water collection.
- The incident occurred in Dombivli, Thane, stemming from a previous quarrel over access to a common water tap.
- The accused allegedly struck the victim on the head with an iron rod, resulting in his death.
- Police have arrested the accused, and an investigation into the murder is currently underway.
A 34-year-old man was allegedly bludgeoned to death by his neighbour following a dispute over fetching water from a common tap in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Thursday.
The murder was committed around 11 pm on March 10 in a slum colony in the Dombivli area, an official said.
The victim, Umesh Waghe, and the 28-year-old accused Akshay Jadhav had been at loggerheads over a previous quarrel regarding the collection of water from a local tap.
The dispute escalated on Tuesday night when Jadhav allegedly struck his Waghe, a security guard, on the head with an iron rod, killing him on the spot.
Investigation and Arrest
Jadhav has been arrested and a probe is underway, said the official from the Vishnu Nagar police station.