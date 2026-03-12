HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Home  » News » Water Dispute Turns Deadly: Man Bludgeoned to Death in Thane

Water Dispute Turns Deadly: Man Bludgeoned to Death in Thane

March 12, 2026 14:06 IST

A deadly water dispute in Thane, Maharashtra, led to a man's alleged murder by his neighbour, highlighting the critical issue of water access and conflict.

Key Points

  • A man in Thane was allegedly bludgeoned to death by his neighbour after a dispute over water collection.
  • The incident occurred in Dombivli, Thane, stemming from a previous quarrel over access to a common water tap.
  • The accused allegedly struck the victim on the head with an iron rod, resulting in his death.
  • Police have arrested the accused, and an investigation into the murder is currently underway.

A 34-year-old man was allegedly bludgeoned to death by his neighbour following a dispute over fetching water from a common tap in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Thursday.

The murder was committed around 11 pm on March 10 in a slum colony in the Dombivli area, an official said.

 

The victim, Umesh Waghe, and the 28-year-old accused Akshay Jadhav had been at loggerheads over a previous quarrel regarding the collection of water from a local tap.

The dispute escalated on Tuesday night when Jadhav allegedly struck his Waghe, a security guard, on the head with an iron rod, killing him on the spot.

Investigation and Arrest

Jadhav has been arrested and a probe is underway, said the official from the Vishnu Nagar police station.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

