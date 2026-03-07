HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Gunman Apprehended After Shooting at Influencer's Home in Thane

Gunman Apprehended After Shooting at Influencer's Home in Thane

March 07, 2026 10:09 IST

A social media influencer in Thane, Maharashtra, became the target of a shooting, prompting a police chase and the arrest of one suspect, as authorities investigate the motive behind the attack.

Illustration: Uttam Ghosh/Rediff.com

IMAGE: Illustration: Uttam Ghosh/Rediff.com

Key Points

  • A social media influencer's home in Thane, India, was targeted in a shooting incident.
  • Police apprehended one suspect, Shahabad alias Shambhu Munna Shamshad Qureshi, after a chase.
  • During the chase, the suspect fired shots, injuring two bystanders.
  • The shooting damaged the influencer's car and included a shot fired in the air.
  • Police are investigating the motive behind the attack and searching for a second suspect.

Miscreants opened fire at the housing society of a businessman and social media influencer in Maharashtra's Thane district in the early hours of Saturday, with police later apprehending one of the accused after a chase that left two bystanders injured, an official said.

The police nabbed Shahabad alias Shambhu Munna Shamshad Qureshi (28), who fired five shots as the police team chased him on the streets of Shil Daighar, and injured two bystanders, the official said.

 

Hours earlier, Qureshi and another accused had fired at the housing society, where Nadeem Moinuddin Khan (45), alias Baba Khan, a businessman and social media influencer, lived in the Kausa area of Mumbra, he said.

Two bullets damaged Khan's car, and one round was fired in the air, the officer said.

Immediately after the spot panchnama, the investigation team, acting on a tip-off, tracked Qureshi. When they were attempting to nab him, he fired five bullets, injuring two persons present at the scene, he said.

Qureshi was eventually overpowered and taken into custody, and the police recovered the firearm along with four magazines, he said.

"Proper security arrangements have been made at the spot, and the situation in the area is currently calm," the police stated.

Ongoing Investigation

Further investigation is underway to trace the second suspect and determine the motive behind the attack.

