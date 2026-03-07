Gunman Apprehended After Shooting at Influencer's Home in Thane

A social media influencer in Thane, Maharashtra, became the target of a shooting, prompting a police chase and the arrest of one suspect, as authorities investigate the motive behind the attack.

Miscreants opened fire at the housing society of a businessman and social media influencer in Maharashtra's Thane district in the early hours of Saturday, with police later apprehending one of the accused after a chase that left two bystanders injured, an official said.

The police nabbed Shahabad alias Shambhu Munna Shamshad Qureshi (28), who fired five shots as the police team chased him on the streets of Shil Daighar, and injured two bystanders, the official said.

Hours earlier, Qureshi and another accused had fired at the housing society, where Nadeem Moinuddin Khan (45), alias Baba Khan, a businessman and social media influencer, lived in the Kausa area of Mumbra, he said.

Two bullets damaged Khan's car, and one round was fired in the air, the officer said.

Immediately after the spot panchnama, the investigation team, acting on a tip-off, tracked Qureshi. When they were attempting to nab him, he fired five bullets, injuring two persons present at the scene, he said.

Qureshi was eventually overpowered and taken into custody, and the police recovered the firearm along with four magazines, he said.

"Proper security arrangements have been made at the spot, and the situation in the area is currently calm," the police stated.

Ongoing Investigation

Further investigation is underway to trace the second suspect and determine the motive behind the attack.