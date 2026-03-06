HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Man Gets Life Sentence for Murdering Security Guard in Thane

Man Gets Life Sentence for Murdering Security Guard in Thane

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
March 06, 2026 10:16 IST

A Thane man received a life sentence for the murder of a security guard after a violent altercation sparked by a vulgar message, highlighting the deadly consequences of escalating disputes.

Key Points

  • Sanket Ramesh Shelke sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of Uday Bhalchandra Kadam in Thane.
  • The murder stemmed from a fight over an objectionable message sent to a female relative.
  • Sanket Shelke's brother, Siddhant Shelke, was acquitted due to lack of evidence of shared intent in the crime.
  • The court found that the injury inflicted on the victim's heart was the cause of death.
  • The convict was also fined Rs 1 lakh in addition to the life sentence for the murder.

A court in Maharashtra's Thane has sentenced a 31-year-old man to life imprisonment for killing a security guard following a fight over a vulgar message nearly three years ago.

In his order delivered on Thursday, Principal District and Sessions Judge S B Agrawal acquitted the convict Sanket Ramesh Shelke's elder brother Siddhant, alias Sidhu Ramesh Shelke (33), giving him the benefit of doubt.

 

Additional Public Prosecutor Rashmi Kshirsagar presented 11 witnesses to prove the charges against the accused. Advocate Sagar Kolhe represented the defence.

Details of the Incident

The prosecution told the court that victim Uday Bhalchandra Kadam was celebrating the birthday of his friend Tushar Damle with a few others on April 8, 2023, in the Mumbra area, when a quarrel broke out over an objectionable message sent to Damle's female relative.

Amid the fight, Sanket, who was present at the spot, assaulted Kadam with a knife.

Court's Decision

Judge Agrawal cited the testimonies of witnesses to conclude that the injury "inflicted on his heart was sufficient in the ordinary course of nature to cause death".

While he held Sanket guilty of murder, the judge said the material on record does not establish that the accused Siddhant shared a common intention with his brother to commit the crime.

The court convicted Sanket of murder, sentenced him to life imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on him. Siddhant, who had been in custody since April 2023, was ordered to be released forthwith.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
