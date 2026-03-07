HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Gunmen Target Social Media Star's Home in Thane, India

Gunmen Target Social Media Star's Home in Thane, India

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
March 07, 2026 09:07 IST
March 07, 2026 09:07 IST

A social media influencer in Thane, India, is under police protection after his house was attacked in a shooting, raising concerns about online personalities' safety.

Illustration: Uttam Ghosh/Rediff.com

IMAGE: Illustration: Uttam Ghosh/Rediff.com

Key Points

  • Unidentified individuals fired shots at the home of social media influencer Nadeem (Baba) Khan in Mumbra, Thane.
  • No injuries were reported, but Nadeem Khan's car sustained minor damage during the shooting incident.
  • Police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Arms Act and are investigating the attack.
  • Nadeem Khan claims he previously reported threats to his life to the police, alleging no action was taken; police are verifying these claims.

Unidentified persons opened fire at the house of a social media influencer in Maharashtra's Thane district in the early hours of Saturday, police said.

There were no reports of injury in the firing, which occurred around 4 am in Mumbra town, but a car belonging to Nadeem (Baba) Khan, a social media influencer, was slightly damaged, an official said.

 

"Miscreants fired a couple of rounds at Khan's house, but no one was injured. We have registered an FIR under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Arms Act," a senior official of the Thane City police said.

Investigation and Claims

A video has surfaced on social media in which Khan can be seen shouting at the miscreants. In the clip, he is also seen alleging that he had previously submitted a memorandum to the police regarding threats to his life, but no action was taken.

"We are currently verifying his claims and scanning CCTV footage from the vicinity to identify the shooters," the official added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
