Gunmen Target Social Media Star's Home in Thane, India

A social media influencer in Thane, India, is under police protection after his house was attacked in a shooting, raising concerns about online personalities' safety.

IMAGE: Illustration: Uttam Ghosh/Rediff.com

Unidentified persons opened fire at the house of a social media influencer in Maharashtra's Thane district in the early hours of Saturday, police said.

There were no reports of injury in the firing, which occurred around 4 am in Mumbra town, but a car belonging to Nadeem (Baba) Khan, a social media influencer, was slightly damaged, an official said.

"Miscreants fired a couple of rounds at Khan's house, but no one was injured. We have registered an FIR under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Arms Act," a senior official of the Thane City police said.

Investigation and Claims

A video has surfaced on social media in which Khan can be seen shouting at the miscreants. In the clip, he is also seen alleging that he had previously submitted a memorandum to the police regarding threats to his life, but no action was taken.

"We are currently verifying his claims and scanning CCTV footage from the vicinity to identify the shooters," the official added.