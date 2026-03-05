HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Home  » News » Man Kills Wife, Then Himself, Over Inability to Have Children

Source: PTI
March 05, 2026 17:21 IST

In a tragic turn of events in Moradabad, a man allegedly murdered his wife and then committed suicide, reportedly driven by the couple's distress over their inability to have children after nine years of marriage.

Key Points

  • A man in Moradabad allegedly killed his wife due to disputes over their inability to conceive.
  • The husband reportedly stabbed his wife in a forested area before turning the knife on himself.
  • Police recovered the wife's body and the weapon from the scene; the husband later died in hospital.
  • The couple had been married for nine years and frequently argued about their childlessness, according to police reports.

A man killed his wife and later died by suicide allegedly over their inability to have children in the Majhola area here, police said on Thursday.

Station Officer Majhola Ravindra Kumar said Vinod (37) allegedly stabbed his wife, Mamta (35), to death on Wednesday evening in a forested area near the Sonakpur flyover.

 

The couple had been married for about nine years and often quarrelled over their inability to have children, police said.

According to Kumar, Vinod had told Mamta that he was taking her to her parents' house for Holi, but instead took her to the forest area, where he attacked her with a knife.

Soon after the incident, Vinod stabbed himself with the same weapon. Police found him lying in a pool of blood and rushed him to a hospital, where he later died.

Mamta's body and the knife used in the crime were recovered from the spot, police said.

Both bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination and further legal proceedings are underway, Kumar added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
