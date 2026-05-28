Man Held For Allegedly Killing Brother Over Land Row

A man in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, has been arrested for allegedly murdering his younger brother over a land dispute, highlighting the tragic consequences of family conflicts.

Key Points A man in Meerut was arrested for allegedly murdering his brother over a land dispute.

The accused confessed to shooting his brother and burying the body in a field.

Police acted on a complaint from the deceased's maternal aunt, who suspected foul play.

The incident highlights the deadly consequences of unresolved land disputes in the region.

Police have arrested a man for allegedly shooting his younger brother over a land dispute and burying the body in a field in Meerut district, officials said on Thursday.

The incident came to light after a complaint was lodged by the deceased's maternal aunt, they said.

According to police, Ankur (30), a resident of Mahmoodpur Sikheda village, had been "missing" since May 5. On Thursday morning, his aunt, Jagbeeri, went to the local police station and said she suspected that Ankur's elder brother, Kapil, had killed him.

Acting on the complaint, police detained Kapil for questioning.

Confession and Recovery of the Body

During interrogation, the accused confessed to fatally shooting Ankur on May 5 following a land dispute, police said.

He also told the police that after killing Ankur, he dug a pit in a field and buried the body. Police and a forensic team have reached the spot to recover the body and collect evidence, ASP (Rural) Abhijeet Kumar said.

Legal Proceedings and Investigation

Police have arrested Kapil after registering a case of murder, the officer said, adding that all aspects of the case are being investigated.