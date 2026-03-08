UP Man Murders Brother Over Property and Humiliation

A heated property dispute and festering financial tensions led to a tragic murder in Chandauli, Uttar Pradesh, where a man killed his younger brother, highlighting the devastating consequences of family conflicts.

A property dispute and festering financial tensions allegedly drove a man to kill his younger brother, a 27-year-old farmer, in Uttar Pradesh's Chandauli district, police said on Sunday.

The incident occurred on Friday in Jamalpur village of Kandwa area, when Vishal Singh was resting at a farmhouse outside the village, and his elder brother, Vivek Singh (30), shot him in the head, leading to his death shortly after.

Superintendent of Police Aditya Langhe said the accused have been arrested following a joint investigation with the crime branch.

The pistol allegedly used in the crime, and the CCTV footage from the farmhouse, have been recovered, Langhe said.

Motive Behind the Murder

During questioning, Vivek revealed that four months ago, they had sold off a piece for Rs 75 lakh. While he had already spent his share of the money, he often asked his younger brother for financial help, leading to frequent humiliation, the officer said.

He told police that Vishal had recently deposited Rs 25 lakh in a fixed deposit at HDFC Bank in Zamania, which led him to believe that killing his brother would help him gain control of the property and money, SP Langhe said.

On March 5, the accused consumed alcohol during Holi celebrations and was insulted by Vishal again, which further angered him, the officer added.

The next day, when Vishal was resting at the farmhouse, Vivek went there and shot him in the head, he said.

Arrest and Confession

Circle Officer (Sadar) Devendra Kumar said the accused confessed that after killing his brother, he removed the DVR of the CCTV camera installed at the farmhouse and threw it near a pond on March 7.

A case was registered against him, and he was arrested, police added.