Youth Arrested in Meerut for Alleged Murder of Aunt

In Meerut, an 18-year-old has been taken into custody for the alleged murder of his aunt following a history of disputes, sparking a police investigation.

An 18-year-old youth has been taken into custody for allegedly shooting his aunt dead in a village here on Thursday morning, police said.

Locals rushed to the spot after hearing the sound of gunfire but the youth had fled when they arrived. He was later apprehended by the police.

Shiva Tyagi allegedly shot dead his aunt Pooja (33) in Ganeshpur village, Circle Officer (Mawana) Pankaj Lavania told PTI.

Investigation Details

During preliminary questioning, the accused told police that he had frequent arguments with his aunt over an ongoing dispute between the two, Lavania said.

Police have registered a case and further legal action is being taken, he added.