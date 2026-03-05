HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Youth Arrested in Meerut for Alleged Murder of Aunt

Youth Arrested in Meerut for Alleged Murder of Aunt

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

March 05, 2026 15:56 IST

x

In Meerut, an 18-year-old has been taken into custody for the alleged murder of his aunt following a history of disputes, sparking a police investigation.

Key Points

  • An 18-year-old youth has been arrested in Meerut for allegedly shooting his 33-year-old aunt dead.
  • The incident occurred in Ganeshpur village, with the accused, Shiva Tyagi, fleeing the scene before being apprehended by police.
  • Preliminary questioning revealed frequent arguments between the youth and his aunt over an ongoing dispute.
  • Police have registered a case and are taking further legal action in the Meerut aunt murder case.

An 18-year-old youth has been taken into custody for allegedly shooting his aunt dead in a village here on Thursday morning, police said.

Locals rushed to the spot after hearing the sound of gunfire but the youth had fled when they arrived. He was later apprehended by the police.

 

Shiva Tyagi allegedly shot dead his aunt Pooja (33) in Ganeshpur village, Circle Officer (Mawana) Pankaj Lavania told PTI.

Investigation Details

During preliminary questioning, the accused told police that he had frequent arguments with his aunt over an ongoing dispute between the two, Lavania said.

Police have registered a case and further legal action is being taken, he added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

More News Coverage

meerutmurderarrestyouthaunt

RELATED STORIES

MD Student Found Dead in Meerut, Suicide Suspected
Man Shoots Sister's Lover in Mathura Over Relationship Disapproval
Man Shoots Sister's Lover in Mathura Over Relationship Disapproval
Man Kills Parents, Grandmother, and Sister in Bahraich
Man Allegedly Murders Parents, Grandmother and Sister Over Money Dispute
Man Allegedly Murders Parents, Grandmother and Sister Over Money Dispute

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Paneer, Gulab Jamun... 11 Non-Indian Indian Foods

webstory image 2

How Ramzan Fasts Are Broken Around the World

webstory image 3

13 Fascinating Lighthouses Of India

VIDEOS

Simple Yet Stunning: Sara Tendulkar Flaunts Her Casual Glam Look 1:08

Simple Yet Stunning: Sara Tendulkar Flaunts Her Casual...

Too Hot to Handle: Sonal Chauhan Stuns Fans1:27

Too Hot to Handle: Sonal Chauhan Stuns Fans

Kriti Sanon Makes a Glamorous Entry at Rashmika-Vijay's Wedding Reception0:45

Kriti Sanon Makes a Glamorous Entry at Rashmika-Vijay's...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO