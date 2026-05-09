Man Held For Killing Brother Over Property Dispute, Harassment

A 27-year-old man in Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh, has been arrested for the murder of his elder brother, stemming from a property dispute and allegations of sexual harassment.

Key Points A man in Muzaffarnagar was arrested for the murder of his elder brother.

The motive behind the murder was a property dispute between the brothers.

The accused was also allegedly upset over his brother sexually harassing his wife.

The victim's body was found in a dry canal with multiple injury marks.

Police on Saturday arrested a 27-year-old man on charges of killing his elder brother over a property dispute and for alleged sexual harassment of his wife, officials said.

Sachin, a resident of Rukunpur village in Muzaffarnagar district, was arrested for the murder of his elder brother Deepak (30), whose body was found with multiple injury marks inside a dry canal on March 29.

Arrest and Confession

During the probe, police arrested Sachin based on suspicion, and he confessed to the crime during interrogation, the officials said.

Details of the Crime

According to police, Sachin took Deepak to a nearby canal after the latter had consumed alcohol and killed him by hitting him with a brick. He later dumped the body in the dry canal.

Motive Behind the Murder

Sachin, who was in a property dispute with Deepak, was allegedly upset over his elder brother sexually harassing his wife, police said.