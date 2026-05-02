Man Held For Allegedly Killing Father Over Property Row

A man has been arrested in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, for allegedly murdering his father following a heated dispute over family property, highlighting the deadly consequences of unresolved inheritance issues.

Key Points A man in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, allegedly murdered his father over a property dispute.

The accused son was arrested by police after absconding for a day.

Police recovered a licensed .32 bore pistol, live cartridges, and a car from the accused.

The dispute stemmed from the father's plan to sell land, with the son demanding his share.

A man allegedly shot his father dead here over a family property dispute, police said on Saturday.

The son who had been absconding for a day was arrested from the Dhaudi Bamba area late on Friday night, they said.

Weapon and Vehicle Recovered

A licensed .32 bore pistol allegedly used in the murder, two live cartridges and a car were recovered from his possession.

On April 30, when Riyaz (54), a resident of Rasulpur Dhaudi village, fired three shots at his father, Aijaz (72), resulting in his death on the spot.

Property Dispute Motive

Preliminary investigations revealed there was an ongoing dispute in the family over the sale of approximately 4.5 bighas of land by the father, and Riyaz was demanding his share which .

After the incident, Riyaz fled from the spot in a car. A case regarding this matter was subsequently registered at the Jani police station and he was arrested on Friday night.