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Why Pune Man Planted Bomb In Hospital To Extort Money

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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May 15, 2026 18:01 IST

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A Pune man was arrested after planting a bomb in a hospital in an attempt to extort money to pay for his medical treatment, police have revealed.

Photograph: ANI on X

Photograph: ANI on X

Key Points

  • A man was arrested for planting an IED in a Pune hospital.
  • The motive behind the bombing was to extort money from the hospital.
  • The accused, Shivaji Rathod, needed funds for medical treatment.
  • Rathod was apprehended by the ATS and RPF while attempting to flee.
  • CCTV footage and technical evidence led to Rathod's arrest in Nagpur.

A man nabbed for allegedly placing an improvised explosive device in a private hospital in Pune did so to extort money from the facility as he did not have funds for treatment, a senior police official said on Friday.

Shivaji Rathod, who runs a garment shop in Pune's Manjari area, was nabbed from Shalimar Express by Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) with the help of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) while he was trying to flee, the official said. The train (No. 18029) was going from Mumbai LTT to Shalimar near Howrah in West Bengal.

 

IED Found in Hospital Washroom

The probe into the case began after the IED was found in the washroom of Ushakiran Hospital in Pune's Hadapsar area on Wednesday evening. The device was neutralised by a team of the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad.

"His identity was established during the probe. During the search of his shop, an empty case of the timer used in the IED was found. Multiple teams were formed to trace the accused, who was held in Nagpur by an ATS team," Pune police commissioner Amitesh Kumar told reporters.

Extortion Plan Hatched Due to Lack of Funds

On May 10, Rathod had gone to Ushakiran Hospital for some treatment, but the cost estimate given to him was on the higher side and he lacked funds, Kumar said.

"He then hatched a plan to plant a bomb at the hospital in order to extort money," the police commissioner added.

Investigation and Arrest Details

Earlier, ATS officials said Rathod was being questioned to check if others were involved with him in the case.

They said Rathod was tracked down to Nagpur and held from there on the basis of CCTV footage and technical evidence.

The probe into the case was carried out by the Pune police, its Crime Branch and the Maharashtra ATS, they added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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