Low-Grade Explosives Found At Pune Hospital; Probe Launched

A low-grade explosive device found at a Pune hospital has triggered a high-level investigation, raising concerns about security and potential terror links.

Photograph: ANI on X

Key Points Low-grade explosives were found at a private hospital in Pune.

The Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) safely disposed of the device.

Pune police, crime branch, and ATS are investigating the incident, including potential terror links.

A suspicious object with a digital clock was spotted by a doctor near a washroom.

A device containing low-grade explosives was found on the premises of a private hospital in Pune city's Hadapsar area on Wednesday, said police.

Bomb Disposal Squad Responds to Hospital Explosives

A team of the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) was immediately rushed to the spot and it took the object to a nearby ground and disposed it of, they said.

"A device having low-grade explosives was found on the premises of a hospital. BDDS was called and they successfully disposed of the explosives," Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar told reporters outside the hospital in the night.

Investigation Focuses on Terror Angle

"The Pune police, their crime branch and Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) are probing the case from all possible angles, including terror," informed the senior IPS officer.

A doctor from the hospital spotted a suspicious object which had a digital clock-like instrument attached and informed the police control room. The object was found near a washroom inside the hospital premises, said another police officer.