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Pune Hospital IED: CCTV Person Ruled Out As Suspect

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

May 14, 2026 21:00 IST

Pune police have ruled out a person seen in CCTV footage as a suspect in the recent hospital IED incident, as investigations continue into the potential terror link.

Key Points

  • Pune police cleared a person seen in CCTV footage regarding the hospital IED incident.
  • An IED with a timer was found in a hospital washroom and neutralised by the BDDS.
  • The Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has launched a parallel investigation into the Pune hospital IED.
  • Police are investigating multiple angles, including a possible terror link, in the Pune IED case.
  • A case has been registered against an unidentified person for attempted murder under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Pune police on Thursday said a person seen in CCTV footage in connection with the recovery of an improvised explosive device (IED) at a hospital in Hadapsar area has no role in the incident.

A device containing low-grade explosives with a timer set for seven hours was found inside the washroom of Usha Kiran Hospital on Wednesday evening. It was later neutralised by the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS).

 

ATS Joins Pune IED Investigation

During the investigation, police came across CCTV footage of a person riding an electric vehicle near the hospital premises. He was traced and questioned, during which he claimed he had no connection with the incident, the official added.

"The person's role has been ruled out in the case. The Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has also launched a parallel probe into the incident ," Pune police commissioner Amitesh Kumar said.

Attempted Murder Case Filed

An offence has been registered against an unidentified person under section 109 (attempt to murder) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), police said.

Police said they are probing multiple angles, including the possibility of a terror link.

The IED was spotted by hospital staffer Dr Vilas Gaikwad, who placed it in a box, shifted it to an open area and then alerted police. A BDDS team neutralised it.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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