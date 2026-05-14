HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Bomb Scare: Device Neutralised At Pune Hospital

Bomb Scare: Device Neutralised At Pune Hospital

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 14, 2026 00:04 IST

x

A bomb scare at a Pune hospital prompted a swift response from the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad, leading to the neutralisation of a device containing low-grade explosives and triggering a multi-agency investigation.

Key Points

  • A device containing low-grade explosives was discovered in a private hospital in Pune.
  • The Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) neutralised the object at a nearby location.
  • The device included a clock and timer, raising concerns about its potential purpose.
  • Pune police, the crime branch, and the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) are investigating the incident.
  • Authorities are exploring all possible angles, including potential terror links, in the Pune hospital bomb scare.

A device containing low-grade explosives was found inside a private hospital in Pune city's Hadapsar area on Wednesday evening, said police.

A team of the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) was immediately rushed to the spot and it took the object to a nearby ground and disposed it of, they said.

 

Police said a bomb-like object having a clock and a timer attached to it was found by a doctor inside a washroom of Usha Kiran Hospital in Hadapsar.

The doctor immediately alerted the police control room.

Swift Response To Pune Hospital Bomb Threat

"A BDDS team rushed to the spot and took the object to a nearby gliding centre where it was neutralized. The team did a commendable job by disposing of the object," said Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar.

Preliminary probe indicated the object contained low-grade explosives, informed the senior IPS officer.

Multi-Agency Investigation Launched

"A team of the Pune police, crime branch as well as Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) have started an investigation. All angles, including terror, are being probed," he added.

Vilas Gaikwad, a doctor at the hospital, said at around 7.30 pm, a bomb-like object was found in a box on the second floor washroom of the medical facility.

"Immediately the police control room was alerted about the object," he said.

The doctor said there were sticks connected to a timer with wires inside the device.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Low-Grade Explosives Found At Pune Hospital; Probe Launched
Low-Grade Explosives Found At Pune Hospital; Probe Launched
Maharashtra Post Offices Searched After Bomb Threat Email
Maharashtra Post Offices Searched After Bomb Threat Email
Delhi blast: Lockers of doctors, medics checked in J-K hospitals
Delhi blast: Lockers of doctors, medics checked in J-K hospitals
'Bombs planted' across Mumbai, cops on alert
'Bombs planted' across Mumbai, cops on alert
Bomb Threat At Jaipur Hospital Demands Rs 40 Crore
Bomb Threat At Jaipur Hospital Demands Rs 40 Crore

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Indian Towns With A European Vibe

webstory image 2

10 Mothers-in-Law We Love

webstory image 3

10 Songs You Can Sing To Your Mum

VIDEOS

WATCH: PM Modi's convoy reduced to just two cars0:17

WATCH: PM Modi's convoy reduced to just two cars

Watch: Udhampur Farmer Brings Organic Farming Boom to Remote Martha Village5:08

Watch: Udhampur Farmer Brings Organic Farming Boom to...

Trump lands in China for a high-stakes summit with Xi Jinping2:01

Trump lands in China for a high-stakes summit with Xi...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO