Bomb Scare: Device Neutralised At Pune Hospital

A bomb scare at a Pune hospital prompted a swift response from the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad, leading to the neutralisation of a device containing low-grade explosives and triggering a multi-agency investigation.

Key Points A device containing low-grade explosives was discovered in a private hospital in Pune.

The Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) neutralised the object at a nearby location.

The device included a clock and timer, raising concerns about its potential purpose.

Pune police, the crime branch, and the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) are investigating the incident.

Authorities are exploring all possible angles, including potential terror links, in the Pune hospital bomb scare.

A device containing low-grade explosives was found inside a private hospital in Pune city's Hadapsar area on Wednesday evening, said police.

A team of the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) was immediately rushed to the spot and it took the object to a nearby ground and disposed it of, they said.

Police said a bomb-like object having a clock and a timer attached to it was found by a doctor inside a washroom of Usha Kiran Hospital in Hadapsar.

The doctor immediately alerted the police control room.

Swift Response To Pune Hospital Bomb Threat

"A BDDS team rushed to the spot and took the object to a nearby gliding centre where it was neutralized. The team did a commendable job by disposing of the object," said Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar.

Preliminary probe indicated the object contained low-grade explosives, informed the senior IPS officer.

Multi-Agency Investigation Launched

"A team of the Pune police, crime branch as well as Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) have started an investigation. All angles, including terror, are being probed," he added.

Vilas Gaikwad, a doctor at the hospital, said at around 7.30 pm, a bomb-like object was found in a box on the second floor washroom of the medical facility.

"Immediately the police control room was alerted about the object," he said.

The doctor said there were sticks connected to a timer with wires inside the device.