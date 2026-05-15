Maharashtra ATS Arrests Man In Pune Hospital IED Case

The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad has arrested a suspect in the Pune hospital IED case, intensifying the investigation into the planted explosive device.

Key Points Maharashtra ATS arrests a man in connection with the Pune hospital IED recovery.

The suspect was apprehended in Nagpur and is a resident of Pune's Manjari area.

An empty timer box used in the IED was found at the suspect's shop.

Authorities are investigating the suspect's potential involvement in a larger conspiracy.

The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has nabbed a man in his late 20s from Nagpur in connection with the recovery of an improvised explosive device at a Pune hospital, officials said on Friday.

Suspect Apprehended in Nagpur

An ATS officer said that the suspect, a resident of Pune's Manjari area, was on the run after the incident.

"We found an empty box of a timer used in the IED at his shop. We are questioning him and trying to ascertain whether any other person was involved in the conspiracy," he said.

IED Found at Usha Kiran Hospital

A device containing low-grade explosives was found inside the washroom of Usha Kiran Hospital in Hadapsar on Wednesday evening, which was later disposed of by a team of the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad.

A team from the Pune police, crime branch and ATS are carrying out the probe in the case.