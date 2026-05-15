Maharashtra ATS Arrests Man Over Pune Hospital Bomb Plot

Maharashtra ATS has arrested a man in connection with the Pune hospital IED incident, marking a significant development in the ongoing investigation into the bomb plot.

Photograph: Reuters

Key Points Maharashtra ATS arrests a man in connection with the Pune hospital IED recovery.

The accused, a shop owner from Pune, was apprehended on a train in Nagpur.

Police are investigating the motive behind planting the explosive device at Usha Kiran Hospital.

The investigation involves CCTV footage and technical evidence to determine the accused's involvement and potential accomplices.

The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has nabbed a man in his late 20s from a train in Nagpur in connection with the recovery of an improvised explosive device (IED) at a private hospital in Pune, officials said on Friday.

An ATS officer said the accused is a resident of Pune's Manjari area, where he owns a shop.

Investigation Uncovers Key Evidence

"We found an empty box of a timer used in the IED at his shop. We are questioning him and trying to ascertain whether any other person was involved in the conspiracy," he said in Pune.

Police officials in Nagpur identified the accused as Shivaji Rathod, who they said, was trying to flee by train.

The accused was travelling by Shalimar Express when he was taken into custody with the help of the Railway Protection Force (RPF), they said.

The train (No. 18029) was going from Mumbai LTT to Shalimar near Howrah in West Bengal.

Arrest Details and Ongoing Investigation

An ATS official said, "The arrest is a major success for the investigating team. Based on CCTV footage and technical evidence, we tracked the accused's movement and intercepted him in Nagpur. The accused will be brought to Pune for questioning. We are investigating the motive behind planting the explosive device and whether anyone else was also involved."

A device containing low-grade explosives was found inside the washroom of Usha Kiran Hospital in Pune's Hadapsar area on Wednesday evening, which was later disposed of by a team of the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad.

A team from the Pune police, crime branch and also the ATS are carrying out the probe in the case.