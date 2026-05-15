Why Pune Man Planted Fake Bomb In Hospital

A Pune man was arrested for planting a fake bomb in a hospital in an attempt to extort money for his own medical treatment, according to police investigations.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A man was arrested for planting a fake IED in a Pune hospital.

The motive behind planting the IED was to extort money for medical treatment.

Police have ruled out any terrorism angle in the Pune hospital bomb scare case.

The accused, Shivaji Rathod, learned how to assemble the device from YouTube videos.

Rathod has been booked under the Explosives Act and relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

A man arrested for allegedly placing an improvised explosive device (IED) in a private hospital here did so to extort money for his own medical treatment and there was no terrorism angle to the case, police said on Friday.

The IED prima facie did not contain any explosive material, said Pune police commissioner Amitesh Kumar.

Accused Arrested While Trying To Flee

Shivaji Rathod (30), who runs a garment shop in Pune's Manjari area, was nabbed from Shalimar Express in Nagpur by the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) with the help of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) while he was trying to flee, Kumar told reporters.

The probe began after the IED was found in the washroom of Ushakiran Hospital in Pune's Hadapsar area on Wednesday evening. It was neutralised by a team of the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad.

"During the search of his shop, the empty case of the timer used in the IED was found. Multiple teams were formed to trace the accused, who was held in Nagpur by an ATS team," the police commissioner said.

Motive: Inability To Afford Medical Treatment

Rathod visited Ushakiran Hospital for some treatment on May 10, but when he was given the cost estimate, he realised that he could not afford it.

"He then hatched a plan to plant a bomb at the hospital in order to extort money," Kumar said.

ATS officials said that Rathod was tracked down with the help of CCTV footage and technical evidence.

Commissioner Kumar said there was no terror angle to the case.

Dummy IED Assembled Using YouTube Tutorials

"The preliminary probe indicates that there was no explosive material in the bomb-like object and it was a dummy IED set up," he said, adding that a report from the Forensic Science Laboratory was awaited.

Rathod bought the timer watch online, purchased pipes from a nearby hardware shop and put together the device by watching YouTube videos, the commissioner said.

He has been booked under the Explosives Act and relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.