Man Murders Wife With TV In Thane After Dispute

A 21-year-old man in Thane, Maharashtra, has been arrested for the alleged murder of his wife, reportedly using a television set as the weapon during a domestic dispute.

Key Points A 21-year-old man in Thane has been arrested for allegedly murdering his wife.

The accused reportedly smashed his wife's head with a television set during a dispute.

The incident occurred at their home in the Balyani area of Kalyan taluka.

The accused has been booked under section 103(1) (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

A 21-year-old man was arrested on Sunday for allegedly killing his wife by smashing her head with a television set following a dispute at their home in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said.

Details of the Domestic Dispute

The incident occurred in the Balyani area of Kalyan taluka late on Saturday night, Inspector Mukesh Dhage of Kalyan taluka police station said.

He said that the accused, Satish Kaluram Waghe alias Guddu, was suspicious of his wife, Sarika (20), and the couple quarrelled frequently.

During one such quarrel on Saturday, the accused smashed a television set on the victim's head and attacked her with a water container, killing her on the spot, the official said.

Legal Proceedings Following the Murder

The police were alerted, and the body was sent for postmortem, he said, adding that Waghe was booked under section 103(1) (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.