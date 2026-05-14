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Home  » News » Man Arrested For Murdering Woman Who Rejected Him In Thane

Man Arrested For Murdering Woman Who Rejected Him In Thane

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 14, 2026 19:51 IST

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A powerloom worker in Thane, Maharashtra, has been arrested for allegedly murdering a woman after she refused his advances, sparking a police investigation into the shocking crime.

Key Points

  • A powerloom worker in Thane has been arrested for the murder of a woman.
  • The victim was killed after refusing to have a relationship with the accused.
  • The woman's charred body was discovered in Bhiwandi, prompting a police investigation.
  • The accused confessed to the crime after being questioned by the police.

A 42-year-old powerloom worker from Maharashtra's Thane district has been arrested for allegedly killing a woman for refusing to have a relationship with him, police said on Thursday.

Details of the Bhiwandi Murder Case

The charred body of the 33-year-old woman was found in the Padma Nagar locality in Bhiwandi town on Tuesday, triggering a crime branch probe.

 

Working on various leads, police arrested Dwarika Prasad Giridhari Prasad Verma alias Sanjay Mukadam, said senior inspector Sheetal Raut of Crime Unit-II.

Motive Behind the Murder

"Verma was upset because the victim was not talking to him on the phone and had refused to have a love affair with him," the official said.

Police said Verma killed the woman, the wife of his colleague, on Monday evening following an argument and set the body on fire, police said.

Accused Confesses to the Crime

Verma, a native of Giridih in Jharkhand, was arrested after he confessed to the crime during questioning, the official said. He has been booked for murder under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the official added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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