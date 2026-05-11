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Man Murders Family In Jamshedpur Over Dispute

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 11, 2026 14:35 IST

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In a shocking incident in Jamshedpur, a man allegedly murdered his wife, pregnant daughter, and son with an axe following a long-standing family dispute, prompting a police investigation.

Key Points

  • Ravindra Prasad Singh allegedly killed his wife, pregnant daughter, and son in Jamshedpur.
  • The murders occurred at the family's residence in the Agrico locality.
  • A prolonged family dispute is believed to be the motive behind the violent act.
  • Police recovered an axe and a hammer from the crime scene.

A man allegedly hacked his wife, pregnant daughter and son to death with an axe in Jamshedpur in Jharkhand following a family dispute, police said.

The incident took place at Agrico locality within Sidgora police station limits.

 

Details of the Jamshedpur Family Murder

Senior Superintendent of Police (East Singhbhum) Piyush Pandey said the accused, Ravindra Prasad Singh, who retired from a steel company in February, had been involved in a prolonged family dispute.

"On Monday, the dispute turned violent, and Ravindra allegedly attacked his wife Sarita Singh (55), daughter Supriya Singh (31) and son Ravishek Kumar (30) with an axe," he said.

Police said Supriya was pregnant.

Police Investigation and Recovery

After being informed, a police team went to the company quarters in Agrico and recovered the bodies lying in a pool of blood.

Additional Superintendent of Police Rishav Trivedi said the accused neither fled the spot nor cooperated with investigators and appeared to be pretending to be mentally disturbed.

Asked whether the victims were attacked in their sleep, the officer said the accused's wife was preparing food in the morning when the incident occurred.

Police have recovered an axe and a hammer from the spot, he added.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination in MGM Hospital.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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