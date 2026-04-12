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Jharkhand Man Arrested After Allegedly Killing Wife with Brick

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 12, 2026 10:04 IST

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A man in Jharkhand has been arrested for the alleged murder of his wife, highlighting the tragic consequences of domestic disputes and violence against women in India.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • A man in Jharkhand's Palamu district allegedly murdered his wife during a domestic dispute.
  • The accused, Kush Kumar Singh, has been arrested by Hussainabad police.
  • The victim, Sarita Devi, was attacked with a brick and succumbed to her injuries in hospital.
  • The incident occurred in Aman-Chaun village, Hussainabad police station area.

A man allegedly killed his 35-year-old wife by hitting her head with a brick over a domestic dispute in Jharkhand's Palamu district, police said on Sunday.

The incident happened in Aman-Chaun village in Hussainabad police station area on Saturday.

 

Arrest and Investigation

Hussainabad police station in-charge Chandan Kumar said the accused, Kush Kumar Singh, has been arrested.

"Preliminary investigation suggests that a domestic dispute between the couple led to the argument and in a fit of rage, he attacked his wife, Sarita Devi, with a brick," Kumar said.

With help from local residents, she was taken to the hospital, but she succumbed to her injuries during treatment at a private hospital in Medininagar, he said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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