Jharkhand Man Arrested After Allegedly Killing Wife with Brick

A man in Jharkhand has been arrested for the alleged murder of his wife, highlighting the tragic consequences of domestic disputes and violence against women in India.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A man in Jharkhand's Palamu district allegedly murdered his wife during a domestic dispute.

The accused, Kush Kumar Singh, has been arrested by Hussainabad police.

The victim, Sarita Devi, was attacked with a brick and succumbed to her injuries in hospital.

The incident occurred in Aman-Chaun village, Hussainabad police station area.

A man allegedly killed his 35-year-old wife by hitting her head with a brick over a domestic dispute in Jharkhand's Palamu district, police said on Sunday.

The incident happened in Aman-Chaun village in Hussainabad police station area on Saturday.

Arrest and Investigation

Hussainabad police station in-charge Chandan Kumar said the accused, Kush Kumar Singh, has been arrested.

"Preliminary investigation suggests that a domestic dispute between the couple led to the argument and in a fit of rage, he attacked his wife, Sarita Devi, with a brick," Kumar said.

With help from local residents, she was taken to the hospital, but she succumbed to her injuries during treatment at a private hospital in Medininagar, he said.