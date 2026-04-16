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Home  » News » Jharkhand man kills alleged harasser of his sister with axe

Jharkhand man kills alleged harasser of his sister with axe

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article

April 16, 2026 17:12 IST

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In a shocking incident in Jharkhand, a man has been arrested for allegedly murdering an individual who persistently harassed his sister, raising concerns about honour killings and the safety of women.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • A 22-year-old man in Jharkhand was arrested for allegedly killing a man who repeatedly harassed his sister.
  • The victim succumbed to his injuries at the Community Health Centre in Kumardungi.
  • Police investigation led to the arrest of the accused, who confessed to the crime.
  • The axe used in the crime has been recovered by the police as evidence.

Police said they received information on Wednesday that a man had been seriously injured in an axe attack in Chandbunia village in the Kumardungi police station area.

The victim was rushed to the Community Health Centre in Kumardungi, where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment, they said.

 

SP Amit Renu soon formed a team led by SDPO (Jagannathpur) Raphael Murmu to investigate the incident.

The police team gathered evidence using scientific and technical methods, following which a resident of the same village was arrested.

Accused Confesses to the Crime

Police claimed he confessed to the crime, stating that the deceased used to regularly eve-tease his sister, which provoked him to take the extreme step.

Police said they have recovered the axe used in the crime.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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