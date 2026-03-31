Ranchi Man Accused of Murdering Wife with Iron Rod After Argument

A tragic incident in Ranchi sees a man accused of murdering his wife with an iron rod after a domestic dispute, prompting a police investigation and manhunt.

Key Points A man in Ranchi district is accused of murdering his wife with an iron rod.

The incident occurred in Lapungdih village following an argument between the couple.

Police have identified the deceased as Gangi Devi and the accused as Chitranjan Singh Munda.

The accused is currently absconding, and police are conducting raids to apprehend him.

An FIR has been lodged, and the iron rod used in the crime has been recovered.

A man allegedly killed his wife by beating her with an iron rod in Ranchi district, police said.

The incident occurred in Lapungdih village under Sonahatu police station limits. The deceased has been identified as Gangi Devi (35) and the accused as Chitranjan Singh Munda (40).

Officer in charge of Sonahatu Police Station, Prem Pradeep, said, "The accused has been absconding after committing the crime. He killed the woman following an altercation over some issue between them. The body has been sent to RIMS, Ranchi, for autopsy. The iron rod used to kill her has been recovered from the crime scene."

The police are conducting raids at multiple locations in the area to trace and nab him, he added.

An FIR has been lodged in this matter at the police station, the OC said.