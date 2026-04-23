Man Held For Allegedly Killing Daughter Over Dinner Row

In a shocking incident in Uttar Pradesh, a man has been arrested for the alleged murder of his daughter following a heated argument over dinner preparation, highlighting the tragic consequences of domestic disputes.

Key Points A man in Pratapgarh, Uttar Pradesh, has been arrested for allegedly murdering his daughter.

The accused, Ram Lal, allegedly killed his daughter with an axe after an argument about preparing dinner.

Police recovered the axe and stick used in the crime and have sent the accused to jail.

The victim's husband alleged that his father-in-law committed the murder under the influence of alcohol.

Police on Thursday said they arrested a man in Kohandaur village for allegedly killing his daughter with an axe after an argument about why she hadn't cooked dinner.

Details of the Arrest and Investigation

Station House Officer Dhananjay Rai said police arrested the accused, Ram Lal, near his house in Gaura Atrasand village and recovered the axe and stick used in the crime.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (City) Prashant Raj Hooda said police recovered the 30-year-old woman's body on Wednesday near their house and identified her as Sonam, a resident of Tala village under Kandhai police station.

She had come to her parental home a day earlier.

Allegations and Confession

In a complaint, Sonam's husband Ajay Kumar alleged that his father-in-law killed her under the influence of alcohol. Based on the complaint, police registered a case against Lal.

During interrogation, the accused allegedly confessed to the crime.

The Argument and the Crime

He told police that after bringing his daughter home on Tuesday, he sold his crops, got some money and consumed alcohol.

"Later that night, he argued with her over food. When he returned home drunk, he asked his daughter if she had prepared dinner. Upset with his acts, she responded, 'For whom should I cook when her father was out drinking?'" a police official said, citing probe findings.

"Enraged, he assaulted her with a stick and later attacked her with an axe," the official said.

He also attempted to conceal evidence by cleaning bloodstains and hiding her sari, according to police.

Police said they have sent the accused to jail and an investigation is underway.

The accused has been arrested and charged, and the investigation is ongoing. In India, murder cases are investigated by local police, who gather evidence and file a charge sheet in court. The trial then proceeds according to the Indian Penal Code and the Criminal Procedure Code.