Man Held For Allegedly Killing Wife Over Affair Suspicion

A man in Shamli, Uttar Pradesh, has been arrested for allegedly murdering his wife after suspecting her of having an affair, sparking a police investigation.

Key Points A man in Shamli, UP, was arrested for allegedly murdering his wife.

The murder was allegedly motivated by the husband's suspicion of an extra-marital affair.

The victim has been identified as Ishrat, the wife of the accused, Aas Mohammad.

Police are conducting further investigations into the circumstances surrounding the death.

A man has been arrested for allegedly strangling his wife to death on Saturday over suspicion of an extra-marital affair in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli, police said.

Details of the Incident

Additional Superintendent of Police Shamli Sumit Shukla said the incident occurred after the husband allegedly saw his wife with a youth inside their residence on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Ishrat (35), wife of the accused, Aas Mohammad, the ASP added.

Investigation Underway

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, and further investigation is underway.

The police said Ishrat had entered into a love marriage with Aas a few years ago.