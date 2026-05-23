Man Strangles Girlfriend After She Refuses To Leave With Him

In a shocking incident in Uttar Pradesh, a man has been arrested for allegedly strangling his girlfriend to death after she refused to elope with him, highlighting the persistence of honour-related crimes.

Key Points A 21-year-old woman was allegedly strangled to death by her boyfriend in Shamli district, Uttar Pradesh.

The incident occurred after the woman refused to leave with her boyfriend, Ali Mohammad.

Ali Mohammad and his associate, Aliyas, have been arrested in connection with the murder.

The victim's family filed a complaint, leading to the arrest of the accused.

Police have initiated an investigation and sent the body for post-mortem examination.

A man allegedly strangled his 21-year-old girlfriend to death inside her house after she refused to leave with him, police said on Saturday.

Details of the Incident

The incident took place in the presence of family members on Friday evening at Sonta Rasulpur village in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district. The man and his associate have been arrested for the alleged murder.

Superintendent of Police N P Singh said Reshma was allegedly strangled by her boyfriend Ali Mohammad (25) inside her house.

Family Complaint and Arrests

According to the complaint lodged by the victim's family, Ali Mohammad had come to meet Reshma at her home and allegedly attacked her when she refused to accompany him somewhere.

Police said Ali Mohammad was caught at the spot, while his associate, identified as Aliyas, allegedly helped him in the crime. Both accused have been arrested and booked for murder.

Investigation Underway

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination and further investigation is underway, police said.