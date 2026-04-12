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Home  » News » Husband Confesses to Killing Wife in Sambhal Village

Husband Confesses to Killing Wife in Sambhal Village

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

April 12, 2026 21:55 IST

A man in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, has been arrested after confessing to the murder of his wife following a violent domestic dispute, highlighting the ongoing issue of domestic violence in India.

Key Points

  • A 23-year-old man in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, allegedly killed his wife with an iron pipe during a domestic dispute.
  • The accused, Durgesh, confessed to the murder of his wife, Jyoti Prajapati, at the Rajpura police station.
  • Police have arrested Durgesh and initiated an investigation into the domestic violence incident.
  • The couple reportedly had ongoing disputes, which led to the tragic event.

A 23-year-old man allegedly battered his wife to death with an iron pipe over a domestic dispute in a village here on Sunday before turning himself in to the police, an official said.

The incident took place at Sindhauli Kallu village under Rajpura police station limits.

 

After committing the crime, the accused husband, identified as Durgesh (23), went to the police station and confessed to killing his wife Jyoti Prajapati (22), following which he was taken into custody, police said.

Police Investigation and Details

Station House Officer Sandeep Chaudhary said the accused allegedly attacked his wife with an iron pipe, killing her on the spot.

"The accused himself came to the police station and informed us about the incident. He has been arrested and the body has been sent for post-mortem," Chaudhary told PTI.

During questioning, the accused told police that the couple had ongoing differences and would often quarrel over domestic disputes, the officer said, adding that further investigation is underway.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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