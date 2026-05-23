Man Held For Killing Wife Over Affair Suspicion

A man in Shamli, Uttar Pradesh, was arrested for allegedly strangling his wife to death after suspecting her of having an extra-marital affair, prompting a police investigation.

Key Points A man in Shamli, Uttar Pradesh, has been arrested for allegedly murdering his wife.

The accused suspected his wife of having an extra-marital affair.

The victim, Ishrat, was allegedly strangled to death by her husband, Aas Mohammad.

Police investigations are ongoing following the post-mortem examination.

A man has been arrested for allegedly strangling his wife to death on Saturday over suspicion of an extra-marital affair in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli, police said.

Details of the Shamli Murder Case

Additional Superintendent of Police Shamli Sumit Shukla said the incident occurred after the husband allegdly saw her wife with a youth inside their residence on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Ishrat (35), wife of the accused, Aas Mohammad, the ASP added.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, and further investigation is underway.

The police said Ishrat had entered into a love marriage with Aas a few years ago.