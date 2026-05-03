Gurugram Man Kills Family, Attempts Suicide: What We Know

In a tragic incident in Gurugram, a man allegedly murdered his wife and four children before attempting suicide, prompting a police investigation into the circumstances surrounding the horrific crime.

Key Points A Gurugram man allegedly killed his wife and four children at their home in Wazirpur village.

The man, identified as Nazim, attempted suicide by slitting his wrists after the alleged murders.

Nazim's brother discovered the family unconscious and rushed them to the hospital.

Police are investigating the cause of the incident, including potential poisoning or strangulation.

A man allegedly killed his wife and their four children before attempting suicide by slitting his wrists at their home in Wazirpur village here, police said on Sunday.

Details of the Gurugram Family Tragedy

The incident took place on Saturday night when the man's brother returned home around 9.30 pm and found the family lying unconscious on the first floor. He rushed everyone to the hospital, where doctors declared the woman and the four children dead, police said.

According to police, the man was identified as Nazim, a native of Uttar Pradesh who runs a hair salon, his wife Nazma (35), and their children Iqra (14), Shifa (11), Aaram (9) and Khatija (6).

Police Investigation Underway

A senior police officer said Nazim told police that the family did not wish to live.

"The cause behind the incident is not clear yet. Whether Nazim killed his wife and children by poisoning or strangling them is a matter of investigation. We have kept the bodies in a mortuary and are investigating all angles," said Assistant Commissioner of Police Naveen Sharma.