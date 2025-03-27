HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Man slits throats of 4 children, hangs self

Man slits throats of 4 children, hangs self

Source: PTI
Listen to Article
March 27, 2025 11:25 IST

A 36-year-old man allegedly killed his four children by slitting their throats before hanging himself in a village under Roza police station in Shahjahanpur, an officer said on Thursday.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

Rajiv Kumar, a native of Manpur Chachari village, killed his three daughters, Smriti, 12, Kirti, 9, Pragati, 7, and five-year-old son Rishabh, Superintendent of Police Rajesh Dwivedi said.

Rajiv slit their throats with a sharp weapon and hanged himself in another room of his house Wednesday night, he said. The carnage was discovered by Rajiv's father Thursday morning.

 

"When Rajiv did not open in the morning, his father climbed the roof and went inside the house through the staircase. This is how he came to know about the incident," the officer said.

Family members revealed that Rajiv had suffered a severe head injury in an accident a year ago and was undergoing treatment. The injury had caused him to become easily agitated.

His wife had left for her maternal home the previous day.

The reason behind the incident is yet to be ascertained, the police said.

Preliminary investigation has revealed that Rajiv used a sandpaper to sharpen the weapon before killing his children.

The weapon and sandpaper were recovered from the crime scene.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
