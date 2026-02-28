Man Held for Allegedly Killing Family in Delhi

A man has been arrested in Rajasthan for the alleged murder of his wife and three children in Delhi, prompting a police investigation into the motive behind the heinous crime.

Delhi Police on Saturday arrested a man for allegedly murdering his wife and three children in the Samaypur Badli area, officials said.

The accused, Munchun Kewat, was evading arrest after killing his wife and three minor children at his residence on Wednesday. He was arrested from Rajasthan's Kishangarh, they said.

A senior officer said that nearly 15 police teams have been formed to trace Kewat. Acting on technical surveillance and local intelligence inputs, a team tracked his movement to Rajasthan, leading to his arrest.

He was brought back to Delhi for further interrogation, the officer said.

The police are probing the motive behind the killings and examining all possible angles. Legal proceedings have been initiated.