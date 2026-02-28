HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Man Held for Allegedly Killing Family in Delhi

Man Held for Allegedly Killing Family in Delhi

Source: PTI
February 28, 2026 14:33 IST

A man has been arrested in Rajasthan for the alleged murder of his wife and three children in Delhi, prompting a police investigation into the motive behind the heinous crime.

Key Points

  • A man has been arrested for allegedly murdering his wife and three children in Delhi's Samaypur Badli area.
  • The accused, Munchun Kewat, was apprehended in Kishangarh, Rajasthan, after evading arrest.
  • Delhi Police formed 15 teams to track Kewat, using technical surveillance and local intelligence.
  • The motive behind the killings is under investigation, and legal proceedings have commenced.

Delhi Police on Saturday arrested a man for allegedly murdering his wife and three children in the Samaypur Badli area, officials said.

The accused, Munchun Kewat, was evading arrest after killing his wife and three minor children at his residence on Wednesday. He was arrested from Rajasthan's Kishangarh, they said.

 

A senior officer said that nearly 15 police teams have been formed to trace Kewat. Acting on technical surveillance and local intelligence inputs, a team tracked his movement to Rajasthan, leading to his arrest.

He was brought back to Delhi for further interrogation, the officer said.

The police are probing the motive behind the killings and examining all possible angles. Legal proceedings have been initiated.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
