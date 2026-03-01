Man Held for Allegedly Killing Family Over Gambling Debt

A Delhi man, overwhelmed by gambling debts, was arrested for the horrific murder of his wife and three young daughters, highlighting the devastating consequences of addiction and financial strain.

Key Points A man was arrested for allegedly slitting the throats of his wife and three young daughters in Delhi.

The accused, Munchun Kewat, confessed to the crime, citing heavy gambling debts and pressure from lenders as the motive.

Kewat was apprehended in Kishangarh, Rajasthan, after police tracked him via CCTV footage and train routes.

The investigation revealed Kewat's habitual gambling and mounting debt as key factors leading to the tragic event.

Police are still searching for the murder weapon, and further investigation is underway.

A 30-year-old habitual gambler allegedly slit the throats of his wife and three minor daughters before fleeing to Rajasthan, police said on Sunday.

The accused, identified as Munchun Kewat, a labourer who also worked as a vegetable vendor at Azadpur Mandi, was apprehended from the Kishangarh Mandi area in Ajmer district.

The bodies of Anita (27), Kewat's wife, and their three daughters -- aged three, four and five -- were found with their throats slit inside their residence on Wednesday. Neighbours alerted the police after finding the house locked and the family unresponsive.

According to a senior police officer, Kewat had been missing since the incident, prompting police to form multiple teams to trace him. While some teams were sent to different locations, local police scanned CCTV footage to track his movements.

The investigation revealed that he had boarded a train towards Ajmer. The team was alerted and he was eventually apprehended from Kishangarh. He was later brought to Delhi for further interrogation.

Confession and Motive

During questioning, Kewat allegedly confessed that he was under heavy debt and had been repeatedly pressured by a lender for repayment. He admitted to borrowing money over the past few years and losing it in gambling.

"Due to mounting debt and constant pressure, he decided to kill his family and leave the place. He also stated that he had intended to end his own life but could not gather the courage and was planning to settle elsewhere," the officer said.

The police said Kewat is a habitual gambler.

A case of murder was registered and forensic experts examined the scene.

The weapon used in the crime is yet to be recovered. The accused has indicated the area where he allegedly disposed of it, and search operations are underway.

Further investigation is in progress.