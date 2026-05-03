Gurugram Man Kills Family, Attempts Suicide: What We Know

In a tragic incident in Gurugram, a man allegedly killed his wife and four children before attempting suicide, prompting a police investigation into the motive behind the horrific act.

Key Points A Gurugram man allegedly killed his wife and four children at their home in Wazirpur village.

The man's brother discovered the family unconscious and rushed them to the hospital.

The wife and four children were declared dead upon arrival at the hospital.

The man, identified as Nazim, is undergoing treatment after attempting suicide.

Police are investigating the motive, suspecting internal conflict within the family.

A man allegedly killed his wife and their four children before attempting suicide by slitting his wrists at their home in Wazirpur village here, police said on Sunday.

Discovery of the Tragedy

The man's brother found the family lying unconscious on the first floor when he returned home around 9.30 pm on Saturday night. He rushed everyone to the hospital, where doctors declared the woman and the four children dead, police said.

Victims Identified

According to police, the man was identified as Nazim (35), his wife Nazma (35), and their children Iqra (14), Shifa (11), Ayaan (9) and Khadija (6).

Background and Possible Motives

Nazim, a resident of Bilari in Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh, had been living with his family in a rented house in Wazirpur village for the past four to five months. He runs a salon in Garhi Harsaru village.

Nazim and Nazma reportedly had frequent fights and on Saturday night, after returning from work, had an argument with his wife, police said.

Zeeshan's brother arrived later to find the wife and kids dead in the room, while Nazim was bleeding and writhing in agony.

Investigation Underway

Nazim who is undergoing treatment at the hospital told police that his wife and kids did not wish to live, a senior officer said.

"The motive is not clear yet but it appears that there was some internal conflict going on in the house, which led him to take this step. Whether Nazim killed his wife and children by poisoning or strangling them is a matter of investigation. A probe is underway and the story will soon be clear," said Assistant Commissioner of Police (West) Naveen Sharma.

Police handed over the bodies to the families after post-mortem on Sunday.