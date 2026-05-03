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Gurugram Man Commits Suicide After Dispute With Wife

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article

May 03, 2026 18:51 IST

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A 45-year-old man in Gurugram, recently back from the US, tragically died by suicide following a dispute with his wife, prompting a police investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

IMAGE: Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

Key Points

  • A 45-year-old man died by suicide in Gurugram after returning from the US.
  • The deceased, identified as Nishant, had been facing marital issues and depression.
  • Nishant allegedly jumped from the eighth floor of a high-rise building in Sector 65.
  • Police are investigating the incident, and no suicide note was found at the scene.

A 45-year-old man who had recently returned from the US died allegedly by suicide after jumping from the eighth floor of a high-rise building in Sector 65 here, police said on Sunday.

Details of the Incident

The deceased, Nishant, a resident of M3M Emerald Hills Society, had come to Gurugram on April 28 after allegedly becoming depressed following a dispute with his wife, police said.

 

No suicide note was found at the scene, they said.

Background and Investigation

The man had been married for 12 years and was working in the US with his wife while his parents reside in Gurugram.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Nishant had been facing marital issues, which reportedly led to depression. He returned to Gurugram and allegedly took the extreme step on Saturday evening at around 7.30 pm, by jumping from his society building, police said.

Police reached the spot upon receiving information and sent the body for a post-mortem examination, after which it was handed over to the family.

A senior police officer said that a probe is underway, adding that the family has not blamed anyone for the incident so far.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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