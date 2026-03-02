HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Bengaluru Man Dies by Suicide After Allegedly Killing Wife

Bengaluru Man Dies by Suicide After Allegedly Killing Wife

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
March 02, 2026 16:41 IST

In a tragic incident in Bengaluru, a man allegedly murdered his wife following a domestic dispute before taking his own life, leaving behind a suicide note and a selfie video.

Key Points

  • A man in Bengaluru allegedly killed his wife after a domestic quarrel.
  • The man then died by suicide at their rented home in Anekal taluk.
  • Police found a selfie video and a suicide note left by the husband.
  • The couple, Deepantha and Manjula Sabara, were originally from Odisha and worked in Bommasandra.

A man died by suicide after allegedly killing his wife following a quarrel between them at a rented house in the outskirts of the city, police said.

Deepantha Sabara (31) and his wife Manjula Sabara (27) were hailing from Odisha. The couple was working at a private company in Bommasandra, they said.

 

The incident, which occurred in Anekal taluk, came to light on February 26, police said, adding that the bodies were found in a decomposed state, indicating that the deaths had occurred earlier.

According to police, owner of the house, Shivakumar, had rented out the house to the couple 20 days ago. On Thursday night, Shivakumar's mother went to check on them and saw the body of a woman on the couch. Shivakumar immediately informed Surya Nagar police.

Investigation Details

Citing preliminary investigation, a senior police officer said that there was a fight between between the couple over domestic issues. In an anger, he allegedly thrashed and punched her, leading to her death. Later, he also died by suicide by hanging himself at home, he said.

At the spot, police found a mobile phone in which the husband had recorded a selfie video of himself crying in front of his wife's body before allegedly dying by hanging. He had also left behind a suicide note written in Odia, police said.

A case has been registered at Surya Nagar Police Station, officials said, adding that bodies were handed over to the family members after the post mortem.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
