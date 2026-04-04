Jhunjhunu Man Takes Own Life After Wife Found Dead

In a tragic turn of events in Jhunjhunu, a man allegedly died by suicide after his wife was found dead in a suspected suicide following a domestic dispute, highlighting the devastating consequences of marital discord and mental health struggles.

Key Points A man in Jhunjhunu allegedly committed suicide after his wife was found dead following a domestic dispute.

The wife, Bharti, was found hanging at her home after an argument with her husband, Sachin Dudwal.

Sachin, the husband, reportedly jumped in front of a train after learning of his wife's death and posting a message on Instagram.

Police are investigating the deaths, and post-mortem examinations are being conducted.

The couple, married for two years, were reportedly experiencing marital discord.

A 25-year-old man allegedly died by suicide by jumping in front of a moving train, hours after his wife was found hanging following a domestic dispute in Jhunjhunu district, police said on Saturday.

The incidents took place at Padampura village under the Sultana police station limits, where Bharti (23) allegedly hanged herself at her home after an argument with her husband, Sachin Dudwal (25), on Saturday morning, they said.

Sachin, who worked as a labourer in Jaipur, had left for the city after the dispute. On receiving information about his wife's death, he allegedly jumped in front of a train, police said.

He also posted a message on Instagram, saying he could not live without his wife, police said.

Local SHO Ravindra Singh said both the bodies have been kept in the mortuary for post-mortem examination.

Bharti and Sachin, who married around two years back, recently celebrated their son's birthday. They were allegedly facing marital discord since their wedding.