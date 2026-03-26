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Gurugram Man Arrested After Wife Found Murdered with Gas Cylinder

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article

March 26, 2026 20:34 IST

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A Gurugram man has been arrested for allegedly murdering his wife with a gas cylinder after a heated argument, highlighting the tragic consequences of domestic disputes.

Photograph: ANI on X

Photograph: ANI on X

Key Points

  • A 22-year-old woman in Gurugram was allegedly murdered by her husband using a mini gas cylinder after an argument.
  • The husband, Sunil, allegedly fled the scene after the incident, locking the room and prompting neighbours to discover the body.
  • Police arrested Sunil, originally from Bihar, and have charged him with murder following an investigation.
  • The couple reportedly had frequent arguments, which police believe led to the fatal altercation on March 23.
  • The Gurugram Police are continuing their investigation to determine the full circumstances surrounding the woman's death.

Police in Gurugram have arrested a 22-year-old man for allegedly murdering his wife with a mini gas cylinder following an altercation at their rented accommodation in Chauma village.

The husband, identified as Sunil, allegedly fled the scene on Tuesday after locking the room. He was arrested on Thursday and booked for murder at the Bajghera police station.

 

According to police reports, the victim, Gunjan, lived with her husband Sunil (22) near the Chauma railway crossing. Neighbours discovered the crime when they noticed the room had been locked since Tuesday and found Gunjan's body in a pool of blood after peeking through the window on Wednesday evening.

The landlord informed police that the woman and her husband, who worked as a labourer, had been living there for several months.

Investigation and Arrest

Following the registration of an FIR, police launched a search for Sunil, who is originally from Samastipur district in Bihar. He was apprehended on Thursday, according to a spokesperson for Gurugram Police.

"During interrogation, it was revealed that Sunil and Gunjan fought frequently. On the night of March 23, an altercation broke out between the two, and in a fit of rage, Sunil hit Gujan with a mini gas cylinder, causing her death. Further questioning is underway," the spokesperson stated.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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