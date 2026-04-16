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Gurugram Taxi Driver Dies by Suicide After Argument with Partner

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 16, 2026 18:15 IST

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A 24-year-old taxi driver in Gurugram tragically died by suicide after a heated argument with his live-in partner, prompting a police investigation into the circumstances surrounding the self-immolation.

Key Points

  • A 24-year-old taxi driver in Gurugram died after allegedly setting himself on fire.
  • The incident occurred after a disagreement with his live-in partner.
  • Police extinguished the fire and rushed him to the hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries.
  • An investigation is underway to determine the exact circumstances of the suicide.

Upset with his live-in partner, a 24-year-old taxi driver allegedly self-immolated here, police here said on Thursday.

The police managed to extinguish the fire shortly by throwing blankets on him. He suffered over 60 per cent burns and died during treatment on Thursday.

 

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Ankit, a native of Uttar Pradesh.

He used to work as a taxi driver and was in a live-in relationship with a woman who worked with a private company in Gurugram.

The incident took place on Wednesday night when Ankit poured petrol on himself and self-immolated.

Upon receiving information, a police team reached the spot where he had set himself on fire and managed to extinguish the flames by throwing blankets.

He was rushed to the civil hospital, where he was admitted and succumbed to his injuries.

Investigation into the Incident

A senior police officer said that preliminary investigation revealed that his live-in partner had been having a disagreement for some time, leading him to take this extreme step.

"We informed the family of the deceased and kept the body in the mortuary. We are trying to contact his live-in partner also. The picture will become clear only after the family arrives. A probe is underway", said a senior investigating officer.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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